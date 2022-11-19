Michael Ray Duke, age 51, of Garfield, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
He was born on July 31, 1971 in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of Charlotte Southern.
He is survived by his mother, Charlotte Southern, and step-father, Dallas Southern Jr.
A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 at the McGrady Creek Cemetery with Bro. Dallas Southern Jr. officiating.
