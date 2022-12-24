Surrounded by his family, Michael Sim Houchin, 75, passed away at home in Leitchfield on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 after a valiant battle against pancreatic cancer. A beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend to many, he is survived by his wife of 55 years, Elaine, and three daughters, Cindy Moross (David), of Palm Beach, Florida, Julie Colvin (Michael), of Louisville, Kentucky, and Christy Clemons (Tony), of Leitchfield, Kentucky.
Michael, known as Mike, was born on July 20, 1947 in Jacksonville, Florida to the late Sim and Arietta Houchin.
Mike married his high school sweetheart, Elaine, daughter of the late Brooks and Elsie Ramsey, on April 29, 1967 at their home on Lilac Road.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. In keeping with his wishes, cremation will follow. Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. Monday until time of services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.