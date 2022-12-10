Mildred Inez Barton, age 95, of Redmond, Washington, passed away Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
She was born on Sept. 23, 1927 in Edgar Springs, Missouri, the daughter of the late Leonard and Leona Rush.
She is survived by her son, John Barton, of Leitchfield, and a daughter, Susan Ando, of Redmond, Washington.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Carter Barton, and a son, Ron Barton.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Chester Shartzer will be officiating. Burial will be in the Yeaman Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 11 a.m. Sunday until time of services.
