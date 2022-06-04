Mildred Vaughn Dooley Lindsey, age 91, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Mildred was born to Jim and Julia Vaughn on Dec. 16, 1930 in London, Kentucky. She was an employee of Central State Hospital before retiring to be a homemaker. Mildred enjoyed spending time with her family on the family farm where many cherished memories were made. Mildred was the epitome of independence and remained so for all of her 91 years. She was an avid gardener and often enjoyed admiring her flowers. She was a proud member of Eastern Star for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Johnie, Ed, Melvin, Gene, Mabel and Thelma Vaughn and Sybil Carpenter; her first husband, Carl Dooley, and husband of 46 years, Otto Lindsey; her sons, Dennis Dooley and Eugene Lindsey; daughter, Mary Helen Wilson; grandsons, Eric Lindsey and Jamie Lindsey; and beloved sister-in-law, Gladys Lindsey.
She is survived by her daughters, Lucy (Arnold) Lucas, of Big Clifty, Dr. Julianna Lindsey (Dr. Mark Prince), of Southlake, Texas, and Tracy Lindsey, of Anneta; beloved daughters-in-law, Lisa Dooley and Tona Lindsey; sisters-in-law, Nancy and Vivian Vaughn; her grandchildren, Tara (Nathan) Williams, Alea Lucas, Brooke Lindsey, Rhiana and Ethan Prince and Steven Wilson; great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Dallas Lindsey; and dear friends, Barbara Lacefield and Sheila Mattingly. Several nieces and nephews and many friends also survive.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Clearview Baptist Church in Leitchfield. Bro. Chester Shartzer will be officiating. Burial will be in the Walnut Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be at Clearview Baptist Church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until service time.
Online condolences can be made in the guestbook on our website at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
