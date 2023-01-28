Sen. Stephen Meredith, R-Leitchfield, represents the 5th Senate District, including Breckinridge, Butler, Grayson, Ohio, and Meade Counties. He serves as Government Contract Review Committee chair. As the 2023 Legislative Session convenes, he will serve as Senate Health Services Committee vice chair, and, upon resignation of chair Ralph Alvarado, will assume the role of chair. Meredith will also be a Senate Education; Families and Children; and Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection committee member.