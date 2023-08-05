Millard Paul Rainey, 87, of Summit, passed away at his home on July 27, 2023. He was born on Dec. 31, 1935, in Big Clifty, Kentucky.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Millard Rainey, Isabelle Rainey, and Nova Rainey, who passed away when he was an infant. He was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Bill Bigelow, his fishing buddy.
Survivors include his bride of 65 years, Brenda Campbell Rainey; three sons, John (Lisa) Rainey, Daniel Rainey, and David (Tara) Rainey; and one daughter Debbie Bigelow.
Funeral Services were held at 12 p.m. (CDT) Monday, July 31, 2023, at Rogers Funeral Home in Clarkson, with Sam Dick officiating. Burial followed in the New Hope Church of Christ Cemetery.
Visitations was after 9 a.m. (CDT) until the time of funeral on Monday.
