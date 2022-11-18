The Millwood man accused of accidentally discharging a firearm inside Caneyville Elementary School last week has been criminally charged in relation to the incident.
37-year-old Matthew C. Nash, of Millwood, was arrested last Friday, Nov. 11 on the charges of unlawful possession of weapon on school property and wanton endangerment, first degree (both Class D felonies) in relation to an incident at 7:31 p.m. on Wednesday night, Nov. 9. He was lodged in the Grayson County Detention Center.
According to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), during the incident in question, Nash had been allegedly running up and down the hallway of the school playing with a small child when a gun fell from his person to the ground in the hallway.
Nash’s arrest citation and a GCSO news release state the gun, which had been “improperly secured,” then discharged a 9 mm round that struck Nash in the lower leg.
Police said Nash had been there to pick up his kids from Youth Jr. Pro basketball practice when the shooting occurred, and several children were still practicing with parents watching in the gym when the gun discharged in the hallway.
Although no children were injured, the gun discharged “only a few feet away” from Nash’s 4-year-old son and the children on the basketball court, according to the arrest citation.
Nash was flown to University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville where he was treated and released early Thursday morning, Nov. 10.
Per Kentucky Revised Statute (KRS), Class D felonies carry a minimum punishment of one year in jail and maximum punishment of five years in jail. Unlawful possession of weapon on school property can also lead to a $10,000 fine, per KRS 527.070.
Nash was originally scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday of this week to be arraigned on his charges, but his court appearance was continued to Nov. 23 at which time his arraignment will be held.
Nash is being represented by attorney Brian Butler.
