Minor ‘Mac’ Messenger, Jr., age 79, of Leitchfield, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023, at his residence. He was born on April 22, 1943, in Bee Spring, Kentucky the son of the late Minor Woodrow, Sr. and Ruby Woodcock Messenger.
Left to honor Mac’s memory are his wife of 57 years, Anna Rose Higdon Messenger; two sons, Jorge Messenger (Tiffany) and Mike Messenger (Jennifer); and three daughters, Sheila Brown (Kevin), Karen Lee Decker (Rodney) and Monica Reuther (Joey).
Aside from his parents, Mac was preceded in death by one son-in-law, Donald Decker.
A Funeral Mass was held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at St. Anthony Catholic Church with Fr. Brandon Williams officiating. Burial was in St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation was held from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday and again from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at Leitchfield Memorial Chapel in Leitchfield. A Prayer Service was held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
