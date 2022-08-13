Gina Moore was awarded the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.
This is an International Lifetime Award recognizing nurses who provide extraordinary compassionate care. The nurse is nominated by patients, colleagues, and physicians.
DAISY stands for Diseases-Attacking-Immune-System. The DAISY Foundation was started in 1999 by the Patrick Barnes Family to honor his memory after he passed away.
The DAISY Award was established in appreciation of his extraordinary, passionate nurses, whom cared for him.
Moore is the Women’s Health Program Coordinator/Perinatal Bereavement and Palliative Care Coordinator at Baptist Health Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. She is the 51st nurse to receive this award at Baptist Health since its beginning.
Gina Moore is a graduate of Grayson County High School and Eastern Kentucky University, and is the daughter of Virgil and Sharon Moore, of Leitchfield.
- Submitted
