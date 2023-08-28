A Morgantown man was airlifted to Louisville after sustaining serious injuries in a motorcycle crash in Grayson County.
At 9:25 p.m. on Saturday, the Grayson County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) responded to Beaver Dam Road and Doe Hollow Road on the report of an injury crash.
According to a GCSO press release, the initial investigation revealed that 39-year-old Gregory Burden, of Morgantown, Kentucky, had been travelling westbound on US 62 when the Harley Davidson motorcycle he was operating failed to negotiate a curve.
Burden struck a guard rail and was ejected approximately 60 feet from his motorcycle, the release states.
Two other motorists struck the Harley in the roadway but did not strike Burden, who was transported to Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center. From there, he was later airlifted to University of Louisville Hospital.
According to the release, the latest update was that Burden was listed in critical but stable condition. Evidence showed he was not wearing a helmet when he crashed, police said.
The GCSO was assisted by the Leitchfield Fire Department and Grayson County EMS.
