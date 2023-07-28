Freshman Cougar tennis player Miles Mudd captured the 14 and under singles championship title after battling on the court at the Central Kentucky Tennis Series Miller Park Tennis Classic.
Mudd saw a teammate in the first round of play and won 6,0 and 6,1. He won his second match 6,3 and 6,2 before defeating Jude Stith 6,0 and 6,1 in the championship final.
Officials said Mudd has a bright future with the Grayson County men’s team.
