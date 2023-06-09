Multiple Grayson County track and field athletes competed in the KHSAA Class 3A Track & Field State Championship at the University of Kentucky on Saturday, June 3.
The Class 3A, Track & Field State Championship included athletes from Grayson County, Anderson County, Apollo, Assumption, Atherton, Ballard, Barren County, Boone County, Bowling Green, Bryan Station, Bullitt Central, Bullitt East, Butler, Campbell County, Central, Central Hardin, Christian County, Collins, Conner, Cooper, Covington Catholic, Daviess County, Dixie Heights, DuPont Manual, Eastern, Fairdale, Fern Creek, Frederick Douglass, George Rogers Clark, Grant County, Great Crossing, Greenwood, Henderson County, Henry Clay, Hopkinsville, Lafeyette, Logan County, Madison Central, Madison Southern, Madisonville-North Hopkins, Male, Moore, Marshall County, McCracken County, Meade County, Montgomery County, Muhlenberg County, North Hardin, North Laurel, Notre Dame, Ohio County, Oldham County, Owensboro, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Pleasure Ridge Park, Pulaski County, Ryle, Sacred Heart, Scott County, Seneca, Simon Kenton, South Laurel, South Oldham, South Warren, Southern, Southwestern, St. Xavier, Tates Creek, Trinity (Louisville), West Jessamine, Whitley County and Woodford County.
The Cougars did not register a team score at the state meet.
Grayson County’s results from the KHSAA Class 3A Track & Field State Championship follow.
KHSAA Class 3A Boys’ 1,600 Meter Run: 17th — Houston Brooks, 4:33.32.
KHSAA Class 3A Boys’ 4x800 Meter Relay: 18th — Grayson County, 8:39.01.
