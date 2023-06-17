Myra Renee (Woodcock) Dwyer, 67, of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 12, 2023 at her residence.
She was born June 29, 1955 to the late Shelby Woodcock and Geneva (Wilson) Woodcock.
Her memories will be lovingly cherished by her daughters, Megan Vincent (Jason) and Miranda Knapp (Brian).
Funeral services were conducted Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 11 a.m. at The Presbyterian Church. Visitation was Wednesday, June 14 from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation resumed Thursday at the church from 9 a.m. until the funeral hour. A graveside service was held at Woodcock Cemetery, Butler County at 2 p.m. Thursday following the funeral service.
