Nancy Marie Stevenson Elmore, age 93, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 at the BeeHive Assisted Living Center in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
She was born on Feb. 23, 1929 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Mitchell and Daisy Stevenson.
She is survived by her three children, Larry Dale Elmore (Betty), of Leitchfield, Rhonda Lynn Wooden (Glenn), of Leitchfield, and Michael Kerry Elmore (Anastasia), of Seymour, Tennessee.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Elmore.
Funeral services were at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 at the Antioch General Baptist Church on HWY 88 with Bro. Gary Embry officiating. Burial was in the Antioch Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and from 9 a.m. Wednesday until 11 a.m. at which time we left for the church services.
