Naomi Sue Mullins, age 85, of Caneyville, passed away Sunday, April 2, 2023, at her residence. She was born on Aug. 7, 1937 in Hardburly, Kentucky the daughter of the late Leonard and Phamie Ritchie Singleton.
Left to honor Naomi’s memory are her children, Vicki Renee Mullins, Jeffrey Lloyd Mullins and Leonard Carl Mullins.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Lloyd Mullins, who passed away on Aug. 28, 2022, and a son, Brian Keith Mullins.
A Gathering of Friends will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Monday, April 10, 2023 at Caneyville Memorial Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.