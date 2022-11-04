Led by the 1-2 punch of senior Peyton Nash and sophomore Houston Brooks, the Grayson County boys’ cross-country team enjoyed a strong performance Saturday at the Class 3-A state cross country championships at the Bourbon County Cross Country Park.
The Cougars finished 12th out of 37 full teams in the race that included 288 runners.
Nash, who will attend Kent State University to continue his running and academic career, finished 12th overall in a time of 16:06.50, while Brooks was 19th in 16:23.40. Brooks finished ninth among underclassmen in the race.
“I think the race for me went great,” Brooks said. “Peyton and I ran the race smart. I made sure to stick with him for as long as I could, which ended up being about the first mile and we moved up good. We were sitting in about 27th at the mile mark and just kept moving up. I felt great and left it all out there. Team-wise, I’m pretty happy we finished 12th, and all of us had a pretty good race.”
Senior Jackson Crume also broke the 17-minute mark for the race by finishing in 30th-place in 16:41.90 for the Cougars.
Junior Ryan Higdon finished in 156th place in 18:18.30, while freshman Shane Hall came in 189th in 18:44.30 and senior Luke Cann covered the distance in 18:59.10 and placed 212th. Sophomore Tyler Portman placed 268th in 20:21.50.
On the girls’ side, the Lady Cougars placed 32nd out of 37 teams with sophomore Gracie Portman leading Grayson County in 50th place in 20:25.90.
Freshman Lexie Jo Logsdon was 159th in 22:25.60, while junior Chloee Darst was 174th in 22:33.70 and freshman Emma Walker finished 210th in 23:31.00.
Eighth-grader Ava Walker was 234th in 24:15.00 and freshman Lilly DePoyster ran a 25:17.00 race to finish in 255th-place out of 282 runners.
