Senior Peyton Nash finished first in 16:00.49 in the Boys’ 5K Run to lead Grayson County at the Central Hardin Fairgrounds Frenzy on Saturday, Sept. 10.
Nash’s time set a new course record at the Hardin County Fairgrounds. Former Grayson County runner Bret Crawford was the previous course record holder. Nash eclipsed the old course record by nearly 12 seconds.
The Cougars finished second overall.
Grayson County finished eighth in the girls’ team standings.
The individual results for the Grayson County High School cross country program from the Central Hardin Fairgrounds Frenzy follow.
Girls’ 5K Run: 15, Gracie Portman, 37. Chloee Darst, 43. Lexie Jo Logsdon, 47. Lilly DePoyster, 124. Angelica Elliott.
Boys’ 5K Run: 1. Peyton Nash, 6. Houston Brooks, 12. Jackson Crume, 22. Shane Hall, 44. Ryan Higdon, 46. Luke Cann, 81. Tyler Portman, 91. Raul Romero, 115. Landon Lowrey, 147. Gabriel Dennis, 160. Talon Miller.
Grayson County will compete in the high school cross country postseason in October.
