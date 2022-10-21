Senior Peyton Nash finished first to lead host Grayson County in the Rough-Nolin Conference Meet on Thursday, Oct. 13.
Nash completed the varsity boys’ 5,000 meter run in 16:51.57.
Six Grayson County runners finished in the Top 10 of the varsity boys’ 5,000 meter run, and five Grayson County runners finished in the Top 10 of the varsity girls’ 5,000 meter run.
Runners from Grayson County, Breckinridge County, Butler County, Edmonson County, Hart County and Ohio County competed in the meet.
A breakdown of Grayson County’s individual results from the Rough-Nolin Conference Meet follows.
Boys’ 5,000 Meter Run
1st — Peyton Nash, 16:51.57; 2nd — Houston Brooks, 17:01.67; 3rd — Jackson Crume, 17:07.37; 7th — Shane Hall, 18:42.26; 9th — Luke Cann, 19:10.89; 10th — Ryan Higdon, 19:37.24; 12th — Tyler Portman, 19:56.03; 21st — Raul Romero, 21:28.99; 27th — Talon Miller, 22:43.53; 28th — Gabriel Dennis, 22:45.32; 29th — Daniel Ratley, 22:52.21.
Girls’ 5,000 Meter Run
2nd — Gracie Portman, 21:29.20; 4th — Lexie Jo Logsdon, 22:37.28; 5th — Chloee Darst, 23:03.58; 6th — Lilly DePoyster, 23:19.45; 9th — Molly Geary, 24:27.76; 15th — Ava Walker, 25:15.92; 21st — Emma Walker, 26:00.66; 33rd — Angelica Elliott, 33:58.61.
