Nedra Jane Cubbage Thomas, age 92, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at Grayson Nursing and Rehab.
She was born April 11, 1930, in Clarkson, Kentucky to the late Edward Whitsell and Grace Burns Cubbage.
She was member of Leitchfield United Methodist Church. Nedra was a 1951 graduate of Methodist Evangelical Hospital School of Nursing. She then began her 46-year nursing career working in the private practice of Dr. Clyde J. Nichols in Clarkson and numerous positions held at our local hospital. In retirement she logged 8,700+ hours with the hospital volunteer auxiliary. There she spearheaded the sock monkey project, which provided hospitalized children with sock monkeys and various animals to help make their hospital stay a more pleasant experience. This project was given the HANDS award from the Kentucky Hospital Association.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Ralph G. Thomas; a brother, Walter Lewis Cubbage; a sister and brother-in-law, Wilma Cubbage and C. Farrell Meredith; a stepson, David Earl Thomas; and an infant nephew, William Lewis Cubbage.
She is survived by two stepdaughters, Sarah K. Thomas Warren and Linda B. Thomas (David Bailes); two granddaughters, Shannon Thomas Henderson (Ricky) and Kelly Warren; four special nieces and nephews, Sandra Cubbage Logsdon (Robert) and Karen Cubbage Decker (Randy), James Cubbage and Edward Cubbage (Darlene); three great-nieces, Amie Logsdon Guyton (Michael), Wanda Cubbage Dennis (Jason) and Jessica Logsdon Duggins (Robbie); and one great-nephew, Walter L. Cubbage (Angela). Several great-great nieces and nephews, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at Watkins-Oller Funeral Home with Rev. Tom Wilson officiating. A Nurse Honor Guard Ceremony will be held at the conclusion of the funeral service. Burial will follow in the Clarkson Cemetery.
Visitation was from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and will also be held after 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
