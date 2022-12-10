Nellie Doris Cooper, age 86, of Caneyville, Kentucky, passed away Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at her home.
She was born on April 29, 1936 in Short Creek, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Joseph Delmar and Una Dale Edwards Day.
She is survived by her son, Larry Wayne Cooper, of Caneyville, and daughter, Cathy Sue Becker, of Vista, California.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, St. Elmo Linden Cooper, whom she married on Oct. 17, 1953.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Pastor James Lindsey officiating. Burial was in the New Hope Cemetery on Hwy 79.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and from 9 a.m. Wednesday until time of services.
