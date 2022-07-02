After scoring just 21 actual goals last season and being held scoreless seven times in 16 games played, first-year head coach Ethan Saltsman said finding more ways for the Grayson County soccer team to score is a priority.
“This summer, we are hoping to accomplish a better offensive attack,” said Saltsman, who replaced Joshua Baldwin as head coach. “We will work on formations and movement up the field, as well as ball possession. Our defense kept us in a lot of tough games last year, and our goalie, Jackson Kane, is a huge asset for us. We need to work on transitions in the mid field. “
The Cougars went 6-11-2 last season with two wins coming via a forfeit (in the 11th District Tournament over Butler County) and from a COVID-19 cancellation. The Cougars also lost a match due to a COVID-19 cancellation.
Two of Grayson County’s top three goal scorers (Josh Stevenson seven goals and Bahaa Masri five goals) have graduated.
The Cougars do have senior Colton Glenn back after he scored five goals last year.
“This team needs to work on being a cohesive unit,” said Saltsman, who was an assistant coach last year with the Cougars. “Last season, it seemed our midfield was left on an island in a lot of games. Our forwards need to drop back and help our defense and vice versa, our defense needs to move up and be a viable drop option to help us maintain possession. We need to learn to move as a unit up and down the field and trust in each other’s skills.”
Saltsman said he will rely on the Cougars’ senior class to improve on last year’s performance that included a setback in the 11th District Tournament final and the first round of the 3rd Region Tournament.
“We have a good group of seniors, bringing experience for us this season,” he said. “With this experience and the potential with our younger guys, we should be able to have a more aggressive offense. Thus far, our defense has stayed our main strength, with an experienced back line and goalie (senior Jackson Kane).”
The team is not working out now because of the state-mandated dead period, which runs through July 9. In early summer work, Saltsman said he has been impressed with the improvements made by several players.
“We have had many players step up this off-season,” he said. “Aidan Lee has stepped up in a leadership role; Will Johnston has improved his entire game and conditioning; Wyatt Clemons has improved on his offensive game. Our senior group including Colton Glenn, Jackson Kane, Aidan Baldwin, and Keagen Coon, have really came into their senior year with a new level of confidence in their skills.”
Saltsman said he’s eager to see how the Cougars’ effort since last season plays out this year.
“… I’m very thankful for the group of young men we have,” he said. “They are wonderful to work with, and I’m really excited to get to work with them, and can’t wait to see the fruits of their hard work in this upcoming season.”
