The new cross country alignment has been finalized for the 2023 season.
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) released the new cross country alignment on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
Grayson County will compete in Class 3A, Region 2.
Squads from across the state will be active throughout the 2023 high school cross country season.
In addition to Grayson County, the alignment for the 2023 high school cross country season for Class 3A, Region 2 includes Barren County, Bowling Green, Central Hardin, Greenwood, Meade County, North Hardin, Ohio County, South Warren, and Warren Central.
