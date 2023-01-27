New football district is ‘what is best for our kids’

A new football district for Grayson County for at least the next two seasons is one Cougars’ head coach Bryan Jones expects his team to be “much more competitive in.”
As a member of Class 5-A District 1, the Cougars played a district schedule of Graves County, Muhlenberg County, Ohio County, Breckinridge County and Owensboro each year. Over the last four seasons, Grayson County has compiled a 10-13 record in District 1.
GCHS officials requested a switch to District 4 and it was approved last week as part of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association realignment. The realignment is approved for the next two years.
The Cougars now will compete in a district of Bullitt Central, Louisville Moore, Louisville Seneca and North Bullitt. Moore is moving up from Class 4-A.
“We are trying to do what is best for our kids and our program,” Jones said.
He said a decision by Barren County and Warren Central — two Class 5-A schools based on enrollment to play up in 6-A — also likely would have pushed Grayson County into a new district.
“…Had Barren County and Warren Central not petitioned to play up in 6-A, we would have never been sent to District 2 (Bowling Green, Greenwood, Ohio County and South Warren). I truly believe we would have been placed in District 4.”
Jones said playing in District 4 provides easier travel with parkways and Interstate 65 to get to road games.
He said the new district, which lost South Oldham, Atherton and Jeffersontown in the realignment, is a “wide-open district that anyone could win.”
“We are very similar to these programs, and, last year, Seneca would have been the front runner and is probably one of the top teams again going into this season, but it really could be anyone (to) finish at the top,” Jones said.
Seneca went 8-4 last season, while Bullitt Central finished 5-6, Moore 3-7 and North Bullitt 1-10.
With four district games set, Jones hopes to keep some former district rivals on the schedule.
“We will definitely try to keep Breckinridge on the schedule,” Jones said. “That is a good rivalry game for both programs and usually a really good gate for both schools. I would have loved to keep Muhlenberg or Ohio County on the schedule as they are close competitive 5-A programs, but it doesn’t look like that will happen.”
The Cougars went 4-7 last season and lost in the opening round of the 5-A playoffs to Greenwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.