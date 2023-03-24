At the request of a community member, local officials are looking to establish a committee to explore constructing a new skatepark in the county.
Kentucky State Police Detective Casey Keown, a Grayson County native, addressed the Leitchfield City Council on Monday night to propose the construction of a new “high quality, concrete skatepark” in Leitchfield.
“As a skateboarder myself, I know firsthand the many benefits this sport can bring to individuals and communities,” he said, adding that skateboarding is a fun and engaging activity that can have a positive impact on mental and cardiovascular health.
Keown also noted that skateparks promote tourism in the communities that house them.
According to Keown, the average cost to build the type of skatepark he is proposing is around $60 to $85 per square foot, with a total estimated construction cost ranging from $648,000 to $935,000.
To finance the park, Keown requested that a portion of the annual Leitchfield Parks & Recreation budget be allocated for it, as well as funds from the Grayson County Judge Executive’s office and donations.
Keown circulated a petition among community members and garnered over 450 signatures, signifying his belief that there will be widespread community support for the project.
He recommended the park be made from concrete, free, public, accessible, professional, appropriate in size, diverse, and inclusive.
“I believe that a skatepark built according to these standards will be a valuable asset to our community, and I would like to request that an official committee be formed to oversee the project,” Keown said.
As a skateboarder, state trooper, and former union carpenter, Keown said he is uniquely qualified to help ensure the park is built and maintained to the highest standards of quality, so he volunteered his services as a committee member as well.
While Grayson County just recently re-opened its current skatepark, Keown said most of the ramps there are damaged and beginning to deteriorate, and, Grayson County Judge Executive Kevin Henderson has expressed support for the project to build a new one.
With the primary issue hindering the project being funding, Leitchfield Mayor Harold Miller said he has also discussed it with Henderson, and they considered seeking grant funding to support it.
While no official action was taken Monday on this matter, Miller said he would speak further with Henderson about forming a committee that would include officials from both the city and county to explore it further.
In other business, the city council:
- Held the first reading of the city’s amended garbage rate ordinance. The ordinance is being amended to state that service rates for residential, non-commercial, and commercial properties containing pick-up for two yards or less of solid waste will not increase for the 2023 fiscal year, which begins July 1 of this year. Service rates will be reviewed prior to July 1, 2024. The second and potentially final reading of this ordinance is expected to be held at the city council’s next meeting on Monday, April 3.
- Held the first reading of the city’s amended solid waste pick-up ordinance, which is being altered to include language that states new construction of residential properties will not be assessed a solid waste service rate fee until the project is complete and the property is occupied. The second and potentially final reading of this ordinance is also scheduled for April 3.
- On Miller’s recommendation, Melissa Mudd was appointed to fulfill the remainder of Leon Shaw’s term on the Leitchfield Planning Commission following his resignation. Shaw’s term expires Dec. 31, 2025.
Shaw is also resigning from the Board of Adjustments, and there will be two openings on that board in the near future as well, Miller said.
Leitchfield Public Works Director Wesley Shull said the city is still in the process of delivering new garbage cans to residents, and, in response to a community concern, he said the $50 replacement fee for garbage cans will be charged on a case-by-case basis, depending upon the circumstances requiring replacement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.