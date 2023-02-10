A new, locally operated nonprofit organization has formed to assist those in need with receiving dental care.
Founded by Grayson County Public Health Director Joshua Horton, who will serve as the organization’s executive director, Find Your Smile Outreach Inc. officially launched in January.
According to Horton, the organization helps individuals in two populations — those recovering from substance abuse and those who are underinsured but do not qualify for government assistance — with receiving dental care.
Horton said this is a personal issue for him because, when he was a child, even though his parents were employed, “dental insurance was a luxury we could not afford.”
Additionally, he said he has seen personally in his public health role that, often, people recovering from substance abuse have the “visible scar” of dental issues.
Horton said Find Your Smile Outreach’s mission is to give its clients the confidence they need to smile, with the end goal that they may feel empowered to get back into the workforce and have stronger relationships.
While the organization was founded in 2021, Horton said, it took some time to garner tax exemption, but Find Your Smile Outreach has now become a registered 501©(3) non-profit organization, meaning all donations to it are now tax exempt.
Following its official launch this year, Find Your Smile Outreach has kicked off its fundraising phase in order to, hopefully, begin taking client applications later this year.
“I’m hoping that, by fall, we’ll be able to start taking applications,” Horton said, adding that, when applications open, they will be available at the organization’s website, findyoursmileoutreach.org.
In addition to Find Your Smile Outreach’s fundraising goals, Horton said the organization is also researching grants to garner funding for its work.
“Our big objective right now is just to fundraise,” Horton said.
In addition to Horton, Find Your Smile Outreach is overseen by a board of directors, consisting of members whose backgrounds aid the non-profit’s mission. The board consists of President Linel Holwager, DMD; Secretary Jenny Hatfield, BSW; Zanda Myers, JD; Kristy Fuller, LPPC-S, CRFC; and Felicia Tate, RN, BSN. Currently, all individuals affiliated with Find Your Smile Outreach are volunteers.
At this time, Find Your Smile Outreach is serving only Breckinridge and Grayson counties, but, Horton said, its goal is to eventually expand statewide.
“My vision for the charity is for it to, one day, be national,” said Horton. “We’re working to build a strong foundation to scale it out.”
Horton encouraged anyone interested in verifying Find Your Smile Outreach’s 501(c)(3) status — or that of any other nonprofit — to do so by searching for it via the IRS online portal or through GuideStar, the latter of which serves to verify the transparency of non-profits around the world.
“My biggest goal and that of the board’s is to be as transparent as possible,” said Horton, who added that those who receive assistance from Find Your Smile Outreach will be required to submit photos of their smiles before and after dental work.
For more information about Find Your Smile Outreach Inc. or to donate, visit findyoursmileoutreach.org. Donations may also be made to Horton directly. For inquiries about direct donations, email smile@findyoursmileoutreach.org.
