The number of Grayson County COVID-19 cases has now passed the 200 mark, as 17 new cases were reported this week.
The Grayson County Health Department released its final update on the number of coronavirus cases prior to press time on Wednesday, and reported that 215 total cases of the virus have now been confirmed in the county.
Of those 215 cases, 15 are currently active, and three of Grayson County’s COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized.
With no new deaths reported this week as of press time, Grayson County’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 11.
This week’s numbers mark 40 new cases of the coronavirus confirmed in the county overall in the past two weeks.
For more information about COVID-19, visit graysonhealthcenter.com/virus.
