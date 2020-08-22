After one month of selling shares in the Alexander Hotel and Alice Theater, owner Jay Dinwiddie has announced that over $200,000 worth of shares have been sold so far.
“In the first month we have raised $201,400, which is incredible,” Dinwiddie said, adding that six of the seven board of directors seats have been filled, as well.
The current fundraising goal is $480,000, which would cover the $387,000 purchase price of the building, as well as a portion of the suggested renovations.
It has been estimated that the recommended renovations will cost about $280,000.
“When we were developing the share plan, we intentionally put a limit of $25,000 per person in order to avoid a few people buying all the shares, and to ensure that everybody had a chance to buy in,” Dinwiddie said. “We are going to have two more open houses (the first has been scheduled for Aug. 29, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.) and after the two open houses, we are going to remove the limit and first give the people who have secured board seats the opportunity to buy as much as they wish, and hopefully reach our goal much sooner.”
For more information, email alexanderaliceshares@gmail.com or visit the Save the Alice Theater & Alexander Hotel Facebook page.
