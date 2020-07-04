With the fate of many events up in the air due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it was announced this week that Grayson County’s own Clarkson Honeyfest has been cancelled.
In a statement on clarksonhoneyfest.com, the official website of the Honeyfest, organizers said, “We regret we have no choice but to cancel all events for this year’s event. This is the first year since our beginning in 1994 that we have been unable to host our festival. However, in the interest of public safety, we must cancel.
“We have every hope that 2021 will see us free of Pandemic threats, and we will be able to once again be able to continue our wonderful festival.”
Officials elaborated on the decision in a Facebook post on the Clarkson Honeyfest page, saying that safety guidelines as a result of the coronavirus would be difficult to follow during the Honeyfest.
This year’s festival would have been the 26th annual event.
The annual bee-themed festival is held each year in September and celebrates Clarkson and Grayson County’s ties to the honey and beekeeping industry, specifically through the Clarkson-located Kelley Beekeeping Company.
