Following on the heels of the Clarkson Honeyfest’s cancellation, the Grayson County Fair Board announced this week that this year’s county fair has also been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The official announcement was made Tuesday in a statement on the official Grayson County Fairgrounds Facebook page, as well as on the fair’s website, graysoncountyfair.net, by Fair Board President Tony Swift.
In the statement, Swift said that, “after much debate, arguing, and some anger,” the decision was made to cancel this year’s fair because officials do not feel they can provide the best fair experience possible in a safe manner.
Swift added that the fair board will look at options in the coming weeks to potentially hold other events in the fairgrounds arena if they can safely do so.
The 2020 Grayson County Fair would have been the annual event’s 71st year.
Swift’s full statement reads as follows:
Dear Friends,
It is with much sadness and regret, that we the Grayson County Fair Board have decided to cancel the 2020 Grayson County Fair! For some it may be a welcomed decision, and to others a very upsetting one! After much debate, arguing, and some anger, the decision was made to cancel! The 70+ year tradition of the fair is not over, but, for this year, it is simply postponed until next year! Our community matters to us, and, although many people have different views of this current pandemic situation, we simply do not feel that we can provide each of you with the best fair experience possible, and do it safely! We will be looking at options in the coming weeks to possibly hold a few events in the arena if we feel that we can adequately provide everyone an enjoyable event while doing our best to do it safely for you. We collaborated with local health officials, law enforcement, and various leaders in our community. While we feel like everyone is starving for some time out away from all of the confusion going on right now, we wouldn’t want to move forward at the expense of even one life! We truly love and appreciate everyone in our community. We wish you all continued health, prosperity, and safety as we work to put this behind us. Please don’t post negative comments about the decision or those members who had to make the tough decision, they honestly worked every angle to find a way to present it to you, it just wasn’t feasible to do so for the safety of you and your loved ones.
Tony Swift, Grayson County Fair President
The 2021 Grayson County Fair has been scheduled for Aug. 31-Sept. 6 of next year.
