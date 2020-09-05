The Relay for Life of Grayson County has been canceled for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Anna Way, a representative for the Relay for Life of Grayson County, confirmed the cancellation in a phone interview this week.
Traditionally held in June, the Grayson County Relay was originally postponed to Sept. 19 as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, but as the virus continued to spread, the decision was made to cancel it all together.
Way said that officials were going to try to hold a drive-through luminaria ceremony, but there was concern about the safety of participants and attendees.
Thus, officials made the decision to carry over this year’s Relay for Life of Grayson County to June of 2021.
Way said the decision was a way of being proactive and taking a step forward to keep people safe.
For more information about the Relay, visit cancer.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.