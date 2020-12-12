Two options for Grayson County Schools’ 2021-2022 school year calendar were presented to the Grayson County School Board Thursday night for review.
Grayson County Schools Director of Pupil Personnel Sonny Prunty, with the guidance of the school district’s calendar committee, as well as the results of a number of community surveys, presented the top two choices for next year’s school calendar Thursday.
According to Prunty, one of the district’s surveys received nearly 1,600 responses.
With this information in mind, Grayson County Schools has narrowed down its calendar choices to options B and C, the primary differences of which are the starting and ending dates, as well as when Christmas Break will take place. Fall Break remains the same in all calendar options.
Option B starts the school year for students on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021; includes an entire week off for Thanksgiving (because there will be no Election Day in 2021) and two weeks off for Christmas (the week before and the week of Christmas); and ends the year with the last day of school for students on May 18, 2022.
Option C starts the school year for students one day later on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 and ends the year with the last day of school for students on May 19, 2022. Option C also includes a week off for Thanksgiving, but Christmas Break would have students attending school two days the week before Christmas, then having the next three days off that week followed by the period of Dec. 22-Jan. 4 off.
The school board did not make a decision on which calendar option to approve Thursday night, but is expected to do so at its next meeting in January.
In other business:
The school board gave approval to Superintendent Doug Robinson and Grayson County Schools Attorney David Vickery to work out a deal with the city of Clarkson to have part-time school resource officers work in Clarkson Elementary School.
