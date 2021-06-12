The 68th annual WHAS Crusade for Children was a resounding success this past weekend as communities across Kentucky and southern Indiana raised a total of $5,100,000 for children with special needs.
Since the Crusade began in 1954, it has raised more than $200 million for children with special needs. 100% of all donations raised during Crusade weekend are returned in the form of grants to agencies, schools, and hospitals that make life better for children with special needs in Kentucky and southern Indiana.
At the local level, the Leitchfield Fire Department’s Ronald H. Hudson Fire Station 1 once again served as a regional hub for fire departments to announce the funds they raised during the WBKO remote broadcast on Sunday.
While totals from the Leitchfield and Caneyville fire departments had yet to be calculated at press time, the Clarkson Fire Department announced that its total for this year was the most ever raised by the department at $14,564.10.
Additionally, the East Grayson County Fire Department shared its fundraising total of $6,727 — down slightly from last year — during the WBKO remote broadcast.
“This year’s Crusade went well, even with being short-handed at times, and our run volume doubled the three days we stood,” said Leitchfield Fire Chief Tim Duvall. “Each year the traffic in town seems to increase, making it more dangerous for us to stand out in the streets and collect. We are looking into better and safer ways of collecting money and will be sharing them before the next Crusade.”
The fundraising for the Crusade for Children does not end with the conclusion of Crusade weekend, however. Tax-deductible contributions can be sent anytime to WHAS Crusade for Children, 520 W. Chestnut St., Louisville, KY 40202. Donations can also be made securely online at WHASCrusade.org.
To view a complete list of all groups that made donations live on the 68th annual WHAS Crusade for Children, go to WHASCrusade.org.
“The WHAS Crusade for Children continues to be a great demonstration of caring and coming together for the greater purpose of helping children with special needs,” said WHAS Crusade for Children President & CEO Dawn Lee. “After an especially tough year with significant losses, we are amazed by the dedication of the firefighters and volunteers. A huge thank you to all who gave, the firefighters who worked tirelessly to collect, and the dedicated volunteers. Every penny really makes a difference, and we are so grateful for the continued generosity of this community.”
