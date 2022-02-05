Even in a global pandemic, kindness and generosity persists. Kentucky has once again broken records for saving and healing lives with over 1,000 heroic organ, tissue and cornea donors in 2021.
“During this time of significant change, we celebrate the work of our dedicated staff, partners, and the incredible families touched by this Donate Life mission. When the Circuit Clerks began asking Kentuckians about organ donation 30 years ago, it was not a common topic. Today, the majority of Kentuckians are registered donors. We embrace this mission and conversation as one of hope, kindness, and love. As a result, more lives are saved by transplantation than ever before,” said Stacie Blain, Grayson County Circuit Clerk.
In 2021, 189 organ donors resulted in 536 organs being transplanted, which translates to over 500 lives saved, according to Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates (KODA). This marks another year of consecutive increase in organ donation and transplantation in Kentucky. Over the past four years, there has been a 75% increase in the number of organ donors in our donation service area.
Despite the increase, there are still not enough organs available for transplant. Nearly 1,000 Kentuckians are currently waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant. Across America, 20 people die each day due to this need.
Every registered donor gives hope to those children and adults on the national waiting list. Today, 9,618 Grayson County residents are registered as donors. In 2021, 386 Grayson County residents joined for the first time. Senate Bill 30 will help to expand the Kentucky Organ Donor Registry.
With the number of people waiting for a transplant far exceeding the organs, tissue and corneas available, the need is great. There are no health or age limits to being a donor. Everyone can register as a donor online to bring hope to those waiting at www.RegisterMe.org or through your iPhone Health App.
For more information about organ, tissue and cornea donation or to register as a donor, visit donatelifeky.org.
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.