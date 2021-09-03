A multi-agency coordinated effort allowed 21 patients to be safely transported from Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center in Leitchfield to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital Saturday evening, following an extended power outage at the facility.
The power outage at Twin Lakes began around 6 a.m. on Saturday.
While the facility’s backup generator worked as designed, powering critical equipment and allowing the hospital to continue to care for its patients, the HVAC systems and air conditioning chillers were impacted.
Hospital officials say they grew concerned about the patients’ comfort, many of whom are hospitalized for COVID-19.
Owensboro Health worked with Kentucky Utilities and Kentucky Emergency Management to fix the issue, but when it became apparent that repairs would take time, the decision was made to move these patients to Owensboro for comfort and optimal care, according to a news release.
Initially, the hospital reported that 22 patients would need to be transported to Owensboro, but that number was later reduced to 21 after one patient was discharged from the hospital, according to Owensboro Health Manager of Marketing — Communications Somer Wilhite.
The move involved emergency management crews from eight counties (Breckinridge, Grayson, Hancock, Logan, Muhlenberg, Todd, Butler, and Daviess) and took several hours to complete. By midnight on Sunday, all 21 patients had safely arrived at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
In a Facebook post, Grayson County EMS said it received the call for complete patient evacuation from Twin Lakes at 5:13 p.m. on Saturday.
GCEMS said the first patient was loaded and transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital at 7:08 p.m. Saturday, with the last of the patients loaded and transported at 11:37 p.m.
“Thank you to all of our Grayson County EMS staff and from the following EMS agencies of the Kentucky EMS Strike Team: Owensboro American Medical Response, Breckinridge County EMS, Butler County EMS, Hancock County EMS, Logan County EMS, Muhlenberg County EMS, and Todd County EMS, along with support from the Kentucky Board of EMS,” GCEMS’ statement reads. “This mission would not have been a success without the agencies above and Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center staff!”
Approximately 30 members of clinical teams from Twin Lakes also accompanied patients to Owensboro.
Joni Sims, vice president of patient care services, said the team members from both facilities took everything in stride.
“Nobody complained. Their attitudes were amazing,” she said. “It’s got to be challenging to go from what’s familiar to something totally different, but they just did what it takes. Everyone stepped up to provide the best care to our patients.”
Contractors worked until the early hours of Sunday morning to repair the electrical issue. They cautiously brought the system back online Sunday afternoon and, after extensive testing, were able to fully reopen Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center Monday morning.
“I am grateful for the strength and resilience of Owensboro Health,” said Mark Marsh, Owensboro Health President and CEO. “As a multi-hospital system, we had the capacity and resources to absorb a potential setback without skipping a beat.”
The capacity to absorb another hospital’s patients was made possible by bringing in team members from Leitchfield to care for them. Owensboro Health Regional Hospital had the space and beds to house the patients.
“We could not have accomplished this feat without contributions from many different departments across the system,” Marsh said. “It was an awesome display of teamwork and dedication. Repair crews, contractors, and emergency management agencies jumped in without hesitation — despite hot conditions and extremely late nights. Restaurants brought food and nourishment. Community members cheered for us on Facebook. Our work really matters to the communities we serve.”
Going forward, Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center will be open as usual, and the 21 relocated patients will remain at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for the rest of their treatment.
“Our team here is incredibly strong and resilient, and I’m so very thankful for their commitment to our patients at all times — especially during the difficult challenges of the past few days,” said Ashley Herrington, Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center Chief Operating Officer. “Our hospital has been experiencing record-high COVID-19 volumes, and our team has risen to challenge after challenge. The situation last weekend is just another example of their commitment to providing exceptional patient care, no matter the situation.”
— Grayson County News
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.