25 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Grayson County this week, bringing the total number of cases confirmed since the start of the pandemic to 240.
In the Grayson County Health Department’s final update of the week prior to press time (posted Friday morning to the department’s Facebook page), of the now 240 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, 21 of them were active with three patients hospitalized.
208 of Grayson County’s COVID-19 patients have recovered, and the county’s death toll remains at 11.
In his weekly video update posted to the health department’s Facebook page, Grayson County Public Health Director Josh Embry said that the rise in the number of active cases signifies an increase in the speed of the transmission of the virus.
For more information about COVID-19, visit graysonhealth center.org/virus.
