3 COVID-19 deaths reported this week

As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county continues to rise, the Grayson County Health Department reported this week that three more local residents have died due to the virus.
The health department announced the first two deaths on Monday, and the third was confirmed on Friday morning. Together, they bring the county’s COVID-19 related death toll to 14 since the start of the pandemic.
The identities of the deceased were not released to the media.
Grayson County Public Health Director Josh Embry said that the health department shares its condolences with the families of the deceased, “as well as our continued prayers.”
Additionally, as of the most recent update prior to press time, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grayson County had risen to 296, an increase of 42 cases from last week.
Of those 296 cases, 246 have recovered, and 36 patients are isolated.
Grayson County Health Department Community Health Educator Jenny Cummings said that, as of Friday, over 100 community members are currently in quarantine, some with no symptoms, some with mild symptoms, and others with severe symptoms.
For more information about COVID-19, visit the Grayson County Health Department’s website, graysonhealthcenter.com/virus, cdc.gov/corona virus/2019-nCoV/index.html, or call 270-259-3141 or 1-800-722-5725.
