Grayson County’s number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise as officials reported 45 new cases, as well as one new death due to the virus this week.
As of the Grayson County Health Department’s final update before press time on Friday morning, the total number of COVID-19 cases had risen to 341 since the start of the pandemic, with 56 patients currently isolated with active cases of the virus.
Three patients are currently hospitalized, with one in a critical care unit, and more than 200 individuals are currently in quarantine.
To date, 270 patients have recovered and been released from their isolation/quarantine.
On Wednesday, the health department reported that a 15th Grayson County resident had died due to the coronavirus.
A recent national study of counties in the United States by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services placed Grayson County in high-risk “Red” status, with an 11.1% rate of local residents tested for the virus testing positive during the period of Aug. 20-Aug. 26.
Counties were classified as either Green (below 5% rate of positive tests); Yellow (5-10% rate of positive tests); or Red (above 10% rate of positive tests).
Additionally, the health department announced Wednesday that it would be closing its clinic services from Sept. 11 through Sept. 25 to concentrate its efforts “on managing the increase of positive COVID-19 cases in our community.”
For more information about COVID-19, visit the Grayson County Health Department’s website, graysonhealthcenter.com/virus, cdc.gov/corona virus/2019-nCoV/index.html, or call 270-259-3141 or 1-800-722-5725.
For the latest local updates related to COVID-19, stay tuned to The Grayson County News-Gazette‘s Facebook page, as well as gcnewsgazette.com.
