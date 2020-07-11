Out-of-state travel resulted in five new cases of COVID-19 in Grayson County this week.
On Wednesday, the Grayson County Health Department reported in a Facebook post that three new cases of the coronavirus had been confirmed locally, all of which were related to out-of-state travel.
Then, on Thursday, the health department confirmed two more cases, both of which were also related to out-of-state travel.
Officials also confirmed on Monday that an 11th Grayson County resident has died as a result of the coronavirus. This individual’s name was not released by the health department.
Since June 3, health department officials say, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in Grayson County has decreased “substantially,” but they are still prepping for a possible second wave of the virus.
This week’s new cases brings Grayson County’s total number of active coronavirus cases to eight, with 151 confirmed cases of the virus overall since the first one was reported on March 24. 132 of those patients have been released from treatment and/or quarantine.
During Monday’s Leitchfield City Council meeting, Mayor Rick Embry encouraged citizens to wear masks when in public, for their own protection as well as their children’s.
Embry said that COVID-19 appears to be returning to communities and states that have opened with loose restrictions, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommend wearing masks when out in public.
Local health officials, he said, are encouraging Grayson County citizens to wear masks anytime they are in public, as well.
“Wear those masks, wash your hands frequently, and take all precautions as you can,” Embry said.
The announcements of these new local cases accompany a Thursday executive order from Gov. Andy Beshear requiring the majority of Kentuckians to wear face coverings in the following situations:
“While inside, or waiting in line to enter, any: retail establishment; grocery store; pharmacy; hair salon/barbershop; nail salon/spa; tattoo parlor; child care facility; restaurant or bar (when not seated and consuming food or beverage); health care setting, or; any other indoor public space in which it is difficult to maintain a physical distance of at least six feet from all individuals who are not members of that person’s household;
“While waiting for or riding on public transportation or paratransit, or while riding in a taxi, private car service, or ride-sharing vehicle, or driving any of the above while customers are present; or
“While in outdoor public spaces in which the person cannot maintain a physical distance of six feet from all individuals who are not members of the person’s household and is not otherwise covered by previously issued guidance.”
There are exemptions to the order, including, but not limited to, children who are 5 or younger; people with a disability or a physical or mental impairment that prevents them from safely wearing a face covering; any person who is hearing impaired or communicating with someone who is hearing impaired where the ability to see the mouth is essential to communication; and any person who is seated and actively consuming food or beverage at a restaurant, bar, or other establishment that offers food or beverage services.
“The No. 1 thing a mask can do is protect the health and the life of yourself and those around you,” Beshear said in a press release. “It can make sure we don’t lose more people than we should, it can keep our cases down, and it can help us to continue to reopen our economy.”
The full executive order, which lists all exemptions, may be read online at https://governor.ky.gov/attachments/20200709_Executive-Order_State-of-Emergency.pdf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.