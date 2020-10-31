The Grayson County Health Department reported 50 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the county this week.
As of the health department’s final COVID-19 update prior to press time, Grayson County’s total number of cases had risen to 565 since the start of the pandemic.
Of those 565 cases, 49 patients, 12 of whom have been hospitalized, remain isolated with positive cases of the virus; 18 have died (with two deaths currently under review); and 498 have recovered and been released from their isolation orders.
In total, health department officials said 50 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Grayson County this week, and the state had, as of Thursday, listed Grayson as an orange county, meaning the virus was spreading at an accelerated rate.
Additionally, Grayson County Schools on Tuesday reported that one Grayson County High School staff member, who last reported to work on Friday, Oct. 23 (a “B” day), had tested positive for the coronavirus from a non-school related exposure.
This positive test initially led to 20 students and two other staff members’ being required to quarantine, but, on Wednesday, after further contact tracing, the Grayson County Health Department advised the school district that, due to potential contact through extracurricular involvement, an additional 28 students and three staff members would be required to quarantine as well.
Finally, on Thursday, the school district confirmed two additional positive COVID-19 cases. One patient is a Wilkey Elementary School student who last reported to school on Oct. 23, and the other is a district staff member who last reported to work on Tuesday of this week. The health department notified those identified as school contacts who will need to quarantine.
Someone who has been within six feet of a confirmed or probable positive for 15 minutes or more is considered a contact.
Grayson County Schools’ daily COVID-19 report is available to the public at graysoncountyschools.com by clicking on the link titled “COVID REPORTING.”
