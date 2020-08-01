Six new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Grayson County this week, bringing the total number of cases to 175 as of press time on Friday.
In a video posted to Facebook mid-week, Grayson County Public Health Director Josh Embry reported that two new cases of the coronavirus had been confirmed in the county since last Thursday.
Then, on Thursday of this week, the Grayson County Health Department reported four more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases to 14.
Additionally, as of Thursday, the health department was reporting that 150 of Grayson County’s COVID-19 patients had recovered.
Grayson County’s COVID-19 related death toll remains at 11.
During his community update, Embry addressed a number of community concerns related to the health department’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Embry said the health department has been questioned often recently regarding why officials are no longer releasing the ages and genders of Grayson County’s COVID-19 patients, as well as the locations of positive cases of the virus.
According to Embry, some people in the community were taking the age and gender information to try to identify the patients, so he made the decision that, in order to protect the confidentiality, privacy, and safety of those patients, the health department would no longer release that information.
Additionally, he said the health department stopped sharing the locations of positive cases because the virus has become so widespread that individuals can go anywhere and be at risk of infection, which is why officials continue to encourage wearing masks and social distancing when in public.
For more information about COVID-19, visit graysonhealthcenter.org or call 270-259-3141.
