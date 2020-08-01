The Caneyville Community Club announced on Monday that the 87th annual Caneyville Fair & Homecoming has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The cancellation marks the last of Grayson County’s three major fall festivals (the Grayson County Fair and the Clarkson Honeyfest being the other two) to be cancelled as a result of the pandemic.
In a letter making the announcement, the Community Club said the decision to cancel this year’s Caneyville Fair, originally scheduled for the first weekend of October, was due to the uncertainty of being able to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state guidelines pertaining to the restrictions of COVID-19.
“Because the fair is held in October, we had hoped that the health emergency would have eased up by then, but with the resurgence of COVID-19 spreading, it will not be advisable,” the Community Club writes in the letter.
In closing, the club thanked those who donate, volunteer, and participate in the event and share that they hope to have the Caneyville Fair next year.
“To have large crowds together is not possible in the foreseeable future,” the club writes. “We hope that everyone stays safe and healthy.”
