On Tuesday, Sept. 14, at approximately 5:15 a.m., Grayson County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Fentress responded to a residence near the 3300 block of Free Zion Road in Caneyville on a report to dispatch that “someone is going to die.”
Upon arrival, Fentress located a male whom walked out of a camper bleeding from the arm, according to a Grayson County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Further investigation revealed that the male subject who was bleeding had an active warrant for his arrest. Additionally, other evidence located during a sweep of the residence indicated the presence of illegal substances, and a search warrant was obtained.
Located during the search were over 2 ounces of methamphetamine, marijuana, pills, drug paraphernalia, a grinder, and a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun.
The male subject arrested for the outstanding warrant, 19-year-old Mason Willoughby, of Caneyville, was also charged with cultivating marijuana under 5 plants, first offense (enhanced by possession of a firearm); trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense — greater than 2 grams (enhanced due to the possession of a firearm); possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (methamphetamine) (enhanced); possession of a controlled substance, third degree — drug unspecified; possession of drug paraphernalia (enhanced); and possession of marijuana (enhanced).
According to Willoughby, there was another party who fled the scene prior to the deputy’s arrival.
Willoughby was lodged in the Grayson County Detention Center, and other arrests and/or charges may be forthcoming.
The investigation is ongoing.
