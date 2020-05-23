The discovery of an abandoned vehicle on a Grayson County road recently led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle and several arrests.
On Sunday, May 9, at approximately 5 p.m. CT, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Fred Norder responded to the 4000 block of Sunbeam Road to investigate an abandoned vehicle that had been left in the roadway.
The vehicle, later identified as a 2006 Honda Odyssey, was reported stolen out of Jefferson County.
“It, however, was only a shell of the vehicle as the transmission, motor, and front suspension assembly had all been removed,” said Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins in a news release.
Information received led to an investigation on Maple Drive in Leitchfield. In addition to the stolen Honda, many of its parts were located at this residence.
The property owner, 36-year-old Randall R. Coates, of Leitchfield, was charged with receiving stolen property over $10,000; destruction of VIN number; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; abandonment of vehicle on public road; and other motor vehicle related offenses. He was lodged in the Grayson County Detention Center.
Further investigation revealed a second suspect, 25-year-old Coty D. Leslie, of Clarkson.
Based on information received, on May 12, a search warrant was obtained for a residence located on Old Leitchfield Road in the limits of Clarkson, and Leslie was charged with receiving stolen property over $10,000, as well as several of the same charges as Coates.
Investigators found drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine in the residence, which led to the arrest of 24-year-old Troy S. Blair, of Leitchfield.
This investigation is ongoing.
The GCSO was assisted at the scene by the Leitchfield Police Department, the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force, Constable Mark Stanton, and the Clarkson Police Department.
