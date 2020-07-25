Two individuals were injured in a crash in Grayson County on Wednesday afternoon, with one being airlifted to Louisville with life-threatening injuries.
At approximately 12:34 p.m. on Wednesday, Kentucky State Police Post 4 received a call from Grayson County E-911 requesting the KSP investigate an injury accident on Morgantown Road (KY 79) approximately 3 miles south of Caneyville.
The preliminary investigation revealed that 21-year-old Chaunice Sherfield, of Danville, Illinois, was traveling south on Morgantown Road when she over-corrected trying to avoid an object in the roadway.
The vehicle, a 2010 Nissan Versa, left the northbound side of the roadway before overturning in a creek.
A juvenile passenger was able to exit the vehicle and flag down a passing motorist, whom was able to call 911.
Sherfield was flown to the University of Louisville to be treated for life-threatening injuries. The juvenile was taken to Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center and was later released.
KSP Post 4 was assisted at the scene by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, Grayson County EMS, and the Caneyville Fire Department.
