Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams served as the guest speaker for the first in-person Grayson County Chamber of Commerce luncheon in over a year this week.
Adams spoke about the Kentucky General Assembly’s recent passage of legislation that will make permanent a number of election practices first instituted during last year’s primary and general elections due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Adams, Kentucky served as a national leader for election operations and received global coverage for how well the state’s election was run last year.
Not only was Kentucky’s election safe, he said, with no spikes in COVID-19 cases following either the state’s primary or general elections, it was also secure, with no legitimate allegations of election fraud.
Additionally, with a number of the changes implemented due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kentucky saw its highest voter turnout in history in 2020, with over 2.1 million voters casting ballots last year.
With that in mind, Adams was pleased to see a number of those changes made permanent with the passage into law of House Bill 574, which he called the “biggest reform of our election system since the horse and buggy era.”
The bill, among other things, establishes permanent early voting days, which, moving forward, will allow voters to cast ballots on the Thursday, Friday, and Saturday prior to Election Day.
Adams said part of the reason for Kentucky’s record high voter turnout was that it is easier to vote in person — which 70% of Kentuckians did last year — if voters have more than one day to do so.
“We ought to make it easier for you to go vote,” he said.
According to Adams, holding additional days in which voters can cast ballots enhances an election’s security as well because they become easier to monitor.
Adams said an investigative task force determined that Kentucky had its most secure election in recent history last year because it was spread out over multiple days.
House Bill 574 gives Kentucky counties the option of establishing county-wide voting centers, where residents, regardless of precinct, may cast their ballots, as well.
Adams said the primary reason people’s votes may be suppressed is they go to the wrong precinct and are turned away. With one county-wide voting center established in addition to the other voting precincts, this would remove confusion for voters who may not know where they are supposed to vote.
The bill also establishes an absentee ballot board, which allows voters in need of an absentee ballot to submit an online request for one as opposed to having to contact their County Clerk’s office.
This also allows voters to check on the status of their absentee ballot 24 hours a day.
“Now you’ve got transparency,” Adams said.
Finally, according to Adams, the bill creates a peer process for verifying signatures on absentee ballots if they do not match what officials have on file. Election officials will now call the voter to investigate why the signatures do not match rather than discard the ballot.
In addition to making permanent a number of election practices first implemented last year, House Bill 574 also establishes new election reforms.
Among those are increased authority for the Secretary of State to purge election rolls.
Adams said his office has been “very active” updating the state’s election rolls by removing “tens of thousands” of dead voters from them.
Also, whereas previously the Secretary of State was required to wait four years to remove a non-resident voter (someone who was previously registered to vote in Kentucky but has since moved out of state) from the state’s voter rolls, House Bill 574 eliminates that waiting period.
The bill bans the practice of ballot harvesting in Kentucky, as well, Adams said. Ballot harvesting is where a third party collects and delivers ballots.
However, Adams said that, “There are a lot of conspiracies about stolen elections. This is not one of them.”
Adams said his office has also helped all 120 Kentucky counties become capable of offering paper ballots to their voters, the preference for which is a common thread among the majority of those casting ballots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.