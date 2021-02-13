The Grayson County Alliance this week announced the start of its 2021 Empty Bowls fundraiser.
Designed to bring awareness to and help address food insecurity in Grayson County, the Grayson County Alliance Empty Bowls will be held next week from Monday through Saturday.
Grayson County Alliance Executive Director Debbie Childress said bowls will go on sale Monday, Feb. 15, and the Alliance has organized three options to assist with the fundraiser.
Sponsors may contribute $25 or more to the event; bowls may be purchased online via gc-alliance.com; and/or donations may be made at various local restaurants.
The deadline to sponsor the Empty Bowls event will be next Wednesday, Feb. 17. Checks should be made payable to GCA and mailed to P.O. Box 57, Leitchfield, KY 42755.
For more information, email info@gc-alliance.com, call 270-259-4000, or visit facebook.com/GraysonCoAlliance.
