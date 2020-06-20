The Grayson County Alliance is offering Grayson County Farmers Market vouchers to senior citizens in need.
“Last year, we had a 91% redemption rate, which was higher than any surrounding counties,” Grayson County Alliance Executive Director Debbie Childress said in an email. “These vouchers are a great way to get Kentucky Proud fresh produce in the hands of our senior adults.”
While there are only have 230 of the $30 vouchers currently, Childress said, the Alliance will create a waiting list in the hope of getting more.
Any senior 60 or older in Grayson County who meets the income guidelines can receive $30 in farmer’s market vouchers to spend at the local farmer’s market. The vouchers will expire on Oct. 31 of this year.
In order to qualify, seniors must have a signed proxy, which can be picked up outside the Grayson County Alliance Food Pantry doors.
According to Childress, one can pick up a proxy for someone else, and a proxy may also be requested in the food pantry’s drive-thru. Additionally, a proxy is needed for each person even in the same household.
The proxy form will be available until next Thursday, June 25 at the food pantry.
Pick-up for vouchers will be next Friday, June 26 from 8 a.m.-10 a.m. in Southgate Mall on the sidewalk outside Crosspoint Church.
Childress said that, rain or shine, this will be first come, first served, but officials will create a waiting list. They will also have proxy forms on hand if needed.
Those picking up vouchers are asked to wear a mask, get a number, and return to their car to be called. They must bring their proxy, proof of age, and proof of address, and must report their household income.
For more information, contact the Grayson County Alliance at 270-259-4000.
