The Grayson County Alliance on Thursday announced that, in partnership with the USDA Farmers to Families program, it will provide 3,000 food boxes to families in Grayson County.
“Grayson County Alliance is excited to announce that we will be offering 3,000 extra food boxes in Grayson County,” said Grayson County Alliance Executive Director Debbie Childress in a news release.
According to Childress, one in seven Kentucky families, prior to COVID-19, were food insecure, and now, in the midst of a lingering state of emergency, even more families are struggling to maintain a healthy food supply.
“The Alliance is thankful to have an opportunity to use this program to support our friends and neighbors,” said Childress.
The Farms to Families boxes are available to anyone in Grayson County regardless of income, and the Grayson County Alliance will have two distribution days on which boxes can be picked up: Oct. 21 and Oct. 28. These dates will be held rain or shine at the Grayson County Fairgrounds with Gate 2 of the fairgrounds opening at 9 a.m. Volunteers will be on hand to direct traffic and load cars.
Those picking up will be asked to stay in their cars and wear a mask. There will be one box distributed per family, and picking up for others is allowed, Childress said.
While there will be no bread distributions at the food pantry on those dates, the Alliance will give out any available bread at the fairgrounds.
“The Farmers to Families program will provide a 30-pound box containing dairy, produce, and protein that can support families during these difficult days,” said Childress. “We are thankful to be able to offer these boxes. Grayson County Alliance is appreciative of the support of county and city officials to make this event happen.”
