Representatives from Central Kentucky Community Foundation and United Way of Central Kentucky returned to Grayson County this week to provide another Central Kentucky Cares grant to a local agency.
This time, the recipient was the Grayson County Alliance, and Executive Director Debbie Childress and Chairman of the Board David Martin accepted on behalf of the non-profit organization on Wednesday.
During the presentation, it was announced that the Grayson County Alliance, now in its 20th year, had received a $3,000 Central Kentucky Cares grant to assist the agency and the people it serves following the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I can buy a lot of cans with that,” said Childress.
According to Childress, prior to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic locally, the Grayson County Alliance saw 740 families utilize its services in February. In March, after the outbreak began, that number increased to 1,036, with over 400 new families added since March.
Childress said a “new” client of the Alliance is one who has either never utilized the organization’s services or one who has not utilized its services in one year or more.
While the increase in clientele has been a challenge, Childress says she is thankful for the community’s support during the COVID-19 pandemic, and cited numerous occasions in which local law enforcement and Grayson County Schools staff members came to the Alliance to assist during the height of the pandemic as examples of this.
With that in mind, Childress said that the collaboration between the Alliance, Central Kentucky Community Foundation, and United Way of Central Kentucky, by way of the Central Kentucky Cares grant, is “invaluable” and “life-changing” to the local agency.
Echoing Childress’s sentiment, Martin said the grant is “awesome” and an example of people coming together to help others in need.
“That’s what it’s all about,” Martin said.
With the Alliance having to buy more food to meet the higher demand, Martin said of the grant, “We’re not putting it away. We’re using it.”
The Grayson County Alliance will continue its drive-thru services through August. In July, the drive-thru will be open from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and from 2 p.m.-5:30 p.m. on Thursdays. For more information, call 270-259-4000.
According to Central Kentucky Community Foundation Communications and Program Coordinator Gina Clear, as of this week, the Central Kentucky Cares program has awarded grants totaling almost $38,000 to date.
