The Grayson County Alliance this week announced it has received a $40,000 grant from United Way of Central Kentucky.
The Grayson County Alliance serves lower-income families by providing basic food support monthly, free tax filing services, supportive referrals, and educational and informative classes. GCA has been serving Grayson County for 20 years with a focus of feeding its community, teaching life skills, and empowering family stability.
“As a UWCK funded partner, the Alliance will be able to maintain excellent service as we tackle the basic needs issue of food insecurity,” GCA Executive Director Debbie Childress said. “We deeply appreciate the investment in our work by every individual and workplace that gave to UWCK campaigns.”
The Alliance offers several federal programs but is not federally funded, therefore it relies on funders like UWCK and individuals to support its work.
GCA leverages the support of volunteers to keep its overhead to only 4%, according to Childress, who added that 96 cents of every dollar goes towards client supportive services.
“Funded partners are helping UWCK expand opportunities for more local families to become self-sufficient as, together, we strengthen our community,” UWCK President and CEO Joe Fowler said.
When individuals give to UWCK, their donations touch not just one program, but spread across programs in the five-county region of Hardin, Breckinridge, LaRue, Grayson and Meade, officials said.
The UWCK grant process is competitive with 20 applicant agencies representing 22 programs receiving funding for the current grant season. Those interested in having a workplace campaign are encouraged to contact unitedwayck.org.
